Jury finds Ed Sheeran did not infringe in copyright case

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

When a jury determined that Ed Sheeran’s hit “Thinking Out Loud” did not infringe on the copyright of the classic Marvin Gaye song “Let’s Get It On,” it felt like a weight was lifted off Amy Wadge’s shoulders.

Wadge is the co-writer of “Thinking Out Loud,” one of her first big hits.

“It was just the most unbelievable relief and like seven years of stress just leaving my body,” she told CNN after the verdict was read Thursday, adding that she and Sheeran “had a few tears.”

Wadge said the jury’s decision in the copyright case has implications beyond “Thinking Out Loud.” She said it’s important for the next generation of musicians to know that they can still be creative.

“I think it even goes beyond music and the idea that it just comes down to the building blocks of anything — if it was a painting or a film — and for a musician who has just relied upon very little musical knowledge for my whole career, it was terrifying to even contemplate that this could even happen,” she said.

The plaintiffs had alleged similarities between the chord progression, harmonic rhythm, and certain melodies in the two songs. Sheeran’s legal team had argued that the melodies are different and the elements used in both songs are common in pop music.

“The fact that this has gone our way is just such a huge relief for every young songwriter,” Wadge said. “It’s about the next generation of musicians, who they’re going to be and making sure it still happens — music’s still created.”

Wadge said “knowing that we did nothing wrong and all the speculation that goes with it” took an emotional toll on her, but the songwriter thanked fans and everyone who supported her and Sheeran for “believing the truth.”

“Because that’s what it was, the truth,” Wadge said.