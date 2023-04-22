Google Bard can now help write software code

[Source: Reuters Business]

Google said it will update Bard, its generative artificial intelligence chatbot, to help people write code to develop software, as the tech giant plays catch-up in a fast-moving race on AI technology.

Last month, the company started the public release of Bard to gain ground on Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O).

The release of ChatGPT, a chatbot from the Microsoft-backed startup OpenAI, last year caused a sprint in the technology sector to put AI into more users’ hands.

Currently, Bard can be accessed by a small set of users who can chat with the bot and ask questions instead of running Google’s traditional search tool.