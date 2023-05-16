World

Turkey faces election runoff, Erdogan seen with momentum

Reuters

May 16, 2023 9:26 am

[Source: Reuters]

President Tayyip Erdogan led comfortably after the first round of Turkey’s presidential election.

With his rival facing an uphill struggle to prevent the president extending his rule into a third decade in a runoff vote on May 28.

Turkish assets weakened on the news, which showed Erdogan only just below the 50% threshold needed to avoid sending the NATO-member country to a second round of a presidential election viewed as passing judgment on his autocratic rule.

Article continues after advertisement

Erdogan’s People’s Alliance, comprising his Islamist-rooted AK Party and its nationalist partners, also appeared set to win a majority in Turkey’s new parliament with 321 of the 600 seats, further boosting his chances in the presidential runoff.

“The winner has undoubtedly been our country,” Erdogan said in a speech to cheering supporters at the AKP headquarters in the capital Ankara overnight.

With most votes counted in the presidential contest, Erdogan had 49.51% and his main opposition rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu 44.88%, High Election Board chairman Ahmet Yener told reporters. Turnout was a very high 88.8%.

Further boosting Erdogan’s prospects, nationalist candidate Sinan Ogan, who placed third in Sunday’s election, told Reuters in an interview he would only endorse Kilicdaroglu in the runoff if the latter ruled out any concessions to a pro-Kurdish party, parliament’s third largest.

That party, the HDP, backs Kilicdaroglu but is accused of ties to Kurdish militants, which it denies.

The 2.8 million voters who backed Ogan in the first round could prove crucial for Kilicdaroglu if he is to defeat Erdogan.

Opinion polls had shown Erdogan, 69, trailing Kilicdaroglu, but the outcome suggested that the president and his AK Party were able to rally conservative voters despite a cost-of-living crisis and soaring inflation.

Kilicdaroglu, head of a six-party alliance, vowed to prevail in the runoff and accused Erdogan’s party of interfering with the counting and reporting of results. He called on his supporters to be patient, but they were downcast on Monday.

“We are sad, we are depressed about the whole situation. We expected different results,” said commuter Volkan Atilgan as he sat near a ferry station in Istanbul. “God willing, we will win this victory in the second round.”

‘WORLD LEADER’

By contrast, Erdogan supporters were jubilant as the results filtered out, with cyber security engineer Feyyaz Balcu, 23, confident that Erdogan could fix Turkey’s economic woes.

“It is very important for all Turkish people that Erdogan wins the elections. He is a world leader and all the Turks and Muslims want Erdogan as president,” he said.

The prospect of five more years of Erdogan’s rule will upset civil rights activists campaigning for reforms to undo the damage they say he has done to Turkey’s democracy. He says he respects democracy.

Thousands of political prisoners and activists could be released if the opposition prevails.

Stocks fell, the lira was near a two-month low, sovereign dollar bonds fell and the cost of insuring exposure to Turkey’s debt spiked. Analysts voiced concern about the uncertainty and diminishing prospects of a return to economic policy orthodoxy.

“Erdogan has now a clear psychological lead against the opposition,” said Teneo co-president Wolfango Piccoli. “Erdogan will likely double down on his national security focused narratives over the next two weeks.”

The election has been closely watched in Europe, Washington, Moscow, and across the region, where Erdogan has asserted Turkish power while strengthening ties to Russia and putting strain on Ankara’s traditional alliance with the United States.

Erdogan has cordial relations with President Vladimir Putin and his strong showing is likely to encourage the Kremlin but unnerve the Biden administration, as well as many European and leaders who had troubled ties with Erdogan.

White House spokesperson John Kirby said President Joe Biden was looking forward to working with whoever won the vote. The Kremlin said it expected Russia’s cooperation with Turkey to continue and deepen whoever wins.

Analysts saw Middle Eastern governments preferring continuity over change after Erdogan’s showing, regarding him as part of an acceptable status quo in a tumultuous region.

The opposition had expected to benefit from voter anger at economic woes after an unorthodox policy of low interest rates triggered a lira crisis and soaring inflation. A slow government response to earthquakes that killed 50,000 people in February had also been expected to influence voters.

Kilicdaroglu, 74, has pledged to revive democracy after years of state repression, return to orthodox economic policies, empower institutions that lost autonomy under Erdogan and rebuild frail ties with the West.

The political uncertainty is expected to weigh on financial markets over the next two weeks. The lira stood at 19.67 to the dollar at 1348 GMT, after reaching 19.70 in earlier trading, its weakest since a record low of 19.80 hit in March.

The cost of insuring against Turkey defaulting on its sovereign debts surged to a six-month high, jumping 105 basis points (bps) from Friday’s levels to 597 bps, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Fiji rebuilding as a nation: Rabuka

Redress forum needed: Chaudhry

Taxi Association calls for more patrol

More interest in SME sector

Eco-Tourism venture to acknowledge Naivilaca

185 police recruit graduate

New course for RFMF personnel

Topline PRB celebrates family fun day

Girmitya celebration for entire nation: Prasad

Prasad clarifies conference funds

Indian Government reaffirms commitment

Turkey faces election runoff, Erdogan seen with momentum

Migrant crossings drop at U.S.-Mexico border after Title 42 expires

U.S. Supreme Court allows death row inmate's lawsuit after failed execution

'Prince of Fiji' looks to World titles

Suva FC eyes Auckland City

Ukraine hails its first offensive success in defence of Bakhmut

Golden Girl: Laiema Bosenavulagi excited for Wallaroos experience

Fancied Alcaraz stunned by Hungarian qualifier Marozsan in Rome

Man United's Sabitzer out for rest of season with knee injury

Former winner Daly withdraws from PGA Championship

ICC scraps 'unnecessary' soft signal ahead of WTC final

Turaga hands reins to FRU interim trustees

Excitement builds for Bula Boys

Hekari United get off to a winning start in Group B

Cannes Film Festival readies a blockbuster edition

Youth bequeathed future full of hope

Russia says two commanders killed as Kyiv wages Bakhmut offensive

Kerevi returns as Wallabies Rugby World Cup hopefuls impress in Japan

AS Pirae sweep aside Tiga Sport in OFC Champions League Group B opener

‘Guardians Vol. 3’ and ‘Super Mario Bros.’ top box office again

Thailand opposition crushes military parties in election rout

TV Baftas 2023: Claudia Winkleman and The Traitors among winners

Developing collective memory critical: PM

Cyclone Mocha floods Myanmar port city, sparing major refugee camps

Super W journey has been special: Arei

Karate Fiji hopes for more

Head of Japanese entertainment company mired in sex abuse scandal apologizes, promises fix

Morant suspended from team activities after alleged gun video

S Club confirm tour to go on after Paul Cattermole death

U.S. fighter jets intercept Russian planes near Alaska

LaLiga in the bag, but Barcelona still face huge problems

Girmitiyas legacy must live on: Prasad

Two dead in separate road accidents

Migrant crossings drop at U.S.-Mexico border after Title 42 expiry

Reconciliation service overlooked the British: Ali

Child social media stars have few protections. Illinois aims to fix that

Suva City comes to life with Girmit float procession

Tatum sets Game 7 record with 51 points, Celtics beat 76ers 112-88

Forgive and forget: Vunisuwai

London Eurovision fans party in the park for final

FijiFirst calls for Prasad to step down

Turkey faces runoff election for president as Erdogan survives first test

Fiji 7s book Olympics spot

Day one is always the toughest: Drudru

Possible All Blacks Test in Fiji

Arsenal hopes crushed by Brighton as Man City on the brink of title

Gundogan stars as relentless Man City move clear at the top

Brentford beat West Ham to ensure top-half finish

Technology is transforming accounting landscape: FICA

Chelsea agree deal for Pochettino to become manager

NZ men’s and women’s teams claim Toulouse 7s titles

Fijiana 7s go down in 5th Place semi-final

Historic day for our nation: Chaudhry

Kenya doomsday cult death toll climbs to 201: official

Suva kicks off OFC Champions League campaign on a high

Kelly Clarkson responds to report accusing her daytime talk show

Right some wrongs: Naiqama

Forward Fiji declaration signed

Nadi and Lautoka register wins, Labasa holds Rewa

Rabuka personally confesses to the 1987 coup

Prince of Fiji to face Slicky

People must remain determined for the future

Drones a good alternative for food delivery: Minam

Eurovision 2023: Sweden's Loreen wins for a second time

New Twitter CEO says she is excited to help to transform Twitter

Turkey votes in pivotal elections that could end Erdogan's 20-year rule

Tailevu Naitasiri stuns Ba

Auckland City come from behind to beat Solomon Warriors

Three missing at sea found safe

Cyclone Mocha heads to Bangladesh, Myanmar coasts as thousands flee

Celebrate diversity and multiculturalism: Katonivere

Team simply failed to execute their game plan: Derenalagi

Karate, more than self defense

Rewa out to extend DFPL lead

‘Succession’ star Jeremy Strong lands a role on Broadway in 2024 in ‘An Enemy of the People’

Israel and Palestinian Islamic Jihad agree Gaza truce

India’s Minister to attend Girmit Day celebration

Tabuya commends mother’s strength and courage

G7 plans new vaccine effort for developing nations, Yomiuri reports

Real Madrid lose $440 million sponsorship battle with Abu Dhabi fund

Pop acts sing for glory at Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, with Ukraine in spotlight

EU and US to pledge joint action over China concerns

Lainey Wilson triumphs at Academy of Country Music Awards; Chris Stapleton wins top honor

PSG close in on French title as AC Ajaccio go down

Canada's Alberta braces for more wildfires as volatile weather worsens

Blues Music Awards in Memphis bestows 2 awards each to Guy, Castiglia, Nemeth

Suva FC dedicates tournament to Mothers

Four freehold land titles returned to Yavusa Wainikeli in Taveuni

Italy promises full support for Ukraine as Zelenskiy meets pope

National Girmit Celebration brings people together

Seasonal workers recruitment criteria to be reviewed

Eurovision 2023: Excitement builds for Ukraine-inspired Liverpool final

How TikTok sensation Squishmallows found Warren Buffett

FijiFirst leader acknowledges loyal supporters

Three reported missing at sea

Bainimarama says nothing was wrong with FRU

Brave Fijiana falls in quarter-final

Southampton relegated after 2-0 loss to Fulham

Fiji out of cup contention in France

Leeds snatch 2-2 draw with Newcastle after penalty nightmare

Crusaders grind out win over Blues

Raiders roll on to fifth straight win

Fijiana seals quarter-final spot

Naholo scores double as Hurricanes crush Moana Pasifika

Valuable lesson learnt: Byrne

Border appears calm after lifting of pandemic asylum restrictions

Jamie Foxx out of hospital and recuperating, daughter says

Girmit Sports day hailed a success

The View: Stage brawl band apologise for 'brotherly' bust-up

Foreigner remanded for alleged child exploitation

Time for us to work together: Rabuka

Raiders release Valemei

Levuka and Korovou hospitals in need of urgent attention

Corruption under control: FICAC

Displaced Ukrainians flock to Eurovision contest, but Zelenskyy can’t address ‘nonpolitical’ event

US FDA approves Astellas Pharma pill for menopause hot flashes

Ed Sheeran tops UK charts with 'Subtract' after copyright victory

Jonas Brothers release new album, plan to prioritize mental health on upcoming tour

South Africa rejects U.S. accusations of arms shipment to Russia

Chaudhry to be part of reconciliation service

Girmityas helped with public works

A week after Congo floods, volunteers dig through debris for bodies

Fire leaves three families homeless

Eurovision 2023: Sweden leads the betting ahead of Finland and Ukraine

No home and away for Skipper Cup

Fijian Warriors win Pacific Challenge

Fijiana 7s trio impress in Toulouse after Day 1

Mimms challenges team to be competitive

US military to bolster defensive posture in Gulf after Iran seizes tankers

Ali, Smith head ABIF

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan granted bail, leaves court

70-year-old to front court for alleged child exploitation

A Minute With: Jennifer Lopez and 'The Mother' team on 'badass' moms

Uncertainty clouds U.S. transition at Mexico border as new rules take effect

Black Ferns Sevens seal World Series on opening day in Toulouse

Hollywood writers try to strike a love match while picketing

Kenya unearths more bodies in search for death cult followers

Fiji 7s winless after two games

Girmitiyas embrace iTaukei identity

Farmers benefit from SRIF's advice

Two down for Fijiana 7s

Roadmap approved to restore governance in FRU

OFC League set to kick-off

Musk nabs ex-NBCUniversal ad chief Yaccarino as new Twitter CEO

Messi to start for PSG after in-house suspension

Djokovic beats Etcheverry in Rome opener, Swiatek surges through

Aviation watchdog issues warning on India over jet repo fight

Kuridrani heads new LTA Board

India starts inquiry into Google app payments antitrust compliance

USA holds Fiji 7s in Toulouse opener

Errors cost Drua crucial game

Panthers put Roosters to the sword

Fired-up Reds make history against front-running Chiefs

Ulunisau hat-trick in Fijiana win

SJ and CNK stand tall as Warriors down Bulldogs

Rabuka over the moon with selection

Racism a challenge for Girmitiyas

Force out to stop high-octane Drua style

Refreshing the memories of Girmit through exhibition

FijiFirst pays homage to Girmitiyas and their descendants

Learn from history and move forward: Dr Lalabalavu

Police to keep an eye on entertainment centers

Dolly Parton reveals starry list of collaborators for first rock album

FICA losing members to ‘brain drain’

Police repeals Extra Marital Affairs policy

Jarryd Hayne jailed for three years

Moyes backs resilient West Ham to reach Conference League final

Bainimarama claims a political witch hunt against him

Australia commits $1.9 billion to PIC’s

Flying Fijians still going to RWC

Mexico cooperating with U.S. to avoid chaos at border as Title 42 ends

New Tourism Board appointed

FEO holds strategic planning workshop

Silktails to select 30 rookies for camp

Prasad reflects on triumphs and tragedies of indentured labourers

President urges Fijians to embrace diversity

Reconciliation service to boost relationships

Girmitiya's descendent remembers the tragedy unfolding

Drew Rasmussen, Rays shut down Yankees in opener

Gatti's last-gasp header earns Juventus draw with Sevilla

$3.1m for Fijiana XV

Fiji may lose World Rugby Council seat

Indo-Fijian dancers to perform at GCC opening

New MSME businesses join the Cyber Food App

Pfizer CEO calls US drug price plan 'negotiation with a gun to your head'

Bainimarama questioned by CID

Police strengthen engagement in Kadavu

FNU Medicine and Nursing students visit villages

Boy, 2, found dead in a wheelbarrow