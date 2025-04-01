Russia has committed over 183,000 war crimes in Ukraine

[Source: Reuters]

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on Monday for Russia to be punished for more than 183,000 alleged war crimes documented by Ukraine since Moscow’s 2022 invasion, saying justice was needed to prevent “evil from proliferating.”

He made his comments to a summit of European officials in Bucha, northwest of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, where Russian troops have been accused of atrocities including executions, rapes and torture while occupying it.

Russia did not immediately comment after business hours on Zelenskiy’s remarks, but has previously denied its soldiers have committed atrocities and says the West has ignored Ukraine’s crimes, a charge denied by Kyiv.

“More than 183,000 crimes related to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine have been officially documented,” Zelenskiy said on the third anniversary of Russian troops being forced out of Bucha.

He added that the tally documented by Ukraine since the February 2022 full-scale invasion did not include most of the Ukrainian territory Russia currently occupies.

“We need effective international law to guarantee the protection of our people and all European society from such threats,” Zelenskiy said.

“Justice must be served to prevent evil from proliferating. Pressure on Russia and sanctions against it are necessary to ensure that the war and abuse do not expand further.”

The vast majority of war crimes cases against Russia are being investigated by Ukraine and tried locally. The International Criminal Court in The Hague, which Ukraine officially joined this year, has also conducted investigations into high-profile cases.

The United States and Russia do not recognise the court’s jurisdiction and U.S. President Donald Trump has authorised economic and travel sanctions against the war crimes tribunal over its investigations of U.S. citizens or U.S. allies.

A U.S. freeze of foreign funding has also impacted an international effort to hold Russia responsible for alleged war crimes by cutting aid programmes that provided expertise and oversight to Ukrainian authorities.

A spokesman for Ukraine’s foreign ministry expressed cautious optimism last month that the ICC sanctions would not affect Ukraine-related investigations.

