Many killed after cyclone hit western Myanmar

Many Rohingya Muslims were killed in Western Myanmar when Cyclone Mocha struck at the weekend, residents, a relief group in the area and a local media report said this morning.

Two residents and local non-governmental organisation operating in Rakhine State, Partners, told Reuters the cyclone had caused major destruction with scores of casualties.

Media outlet Myanmar Now said there were 22 deaths in Rohingya communities, citing residents.