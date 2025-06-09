Wardens edge Police in tight Ratu Cakobau Bowl battle

Source : FBC Sport / Facebook

The Fiji Corrections Service side claimed bragging rights over their long-time rivals, the Fiji Police Force, after a hard-fought 16-14 victory to secure the ANC Ratu Cakobau Bowl at Albert Park in Suva this afternoon.

In a physical contest that lived up to expectations, both sides traded tries and penalties throughout the match, keeping fans on edge until the final whistle.

Jone Vakawaci and Josua Naivalu crossed the line for the Wardens, whose strong defense in the dying minutes proved the difference.

For Police, Ioane Ligatabu and Rusiate Matai found the try line, but it wasn’t enough to reclaim the trophy in a spirited battle that reflected the proud rivalry between the two disciplined forces.

