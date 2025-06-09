"The Beast" to retire after tomorrow’s fight

[Source: file photo]

Tomorrow’s BCF Heavyweight Title fight will mark the end of an era as James “The Beast” Singh steps into the ring for the final time against Semi Dauloloma.

Singh officially announced his retirement this afternoon during the Zeg Kings Boxing Promotion weigh-in.

The veteran boxer admits that deciding to hang up his gloves wasn’t easy, but he feels the time is right to step away from the sport and focus on spending more time with his family.

“I can’t wait to deliver, I have nothing to lose, this is my last fight and I’m coming to give everything and put everything on the line. I can’t wait, tomorrow will be three months of blood, sweat and tears and I can’t wait one more night to sleep.”

He also expresses deep gratitude for the unwavering support of his wife, family, and loved ones throughout his career, saying he wouldn’t have reached this point without them.

The Zeg Kings Boxing Promotion will take place at the Vodafone Arena in Suva, with the event streaming live on FBC’s online platform, vitiplus, for $99 FJD.

