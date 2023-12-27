Djokovic wants to emulate Brady and play on into his 40s

[Source: Reuters]

Novak Djokovic has no plans to hang up his racket any time soon and is hoping he might be able to emulate American football great Tom Brady by extending his career well past his 40th birthday, the 36-year-old Serbian said.

Quarterback Brady played 23 seasons in the National Football League, winning seven Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before finally calling it quits at the age of 45 earlier this year.

World number one Djokovic, who is preparing for the start of his 22nd season as a professional by playing an exhibition match against Carlos Alcaraz in Riyadh on Wednesday, said he had already learned plenty from Brady.

“Tom Brady is a great example of a champion in his sport and someone that has had such a great career and longevity,” the 24-times Grand Slam champion told reporters in the Saudi capital.