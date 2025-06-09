Fiji Airways temporarily suspends some flights

Fiji Airways today announced the temporary suspension of four flights.

The national carrier says from 25 April, services FJ922 and FJ923 to Brisbane, Australia, will be temporarily suspended. The airline says a daily service will continue to operate, ensuring continued connectivity with minimal impact to customers.

Fiji Airways also says from 5 May to 16 June, flights to Dallas Fort Worth, in the United States will be twice weekly, maintaining regular connectivity, with Tuesday services (FJ891 and FJ890) temporarily paused for approximately seven weeks.

The national carrier says the temporary schedule adjustments on selected routes is in direct response to substantially higher fuel prices and the current geopolitical Environment.

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The airline says this measure is being taken to ensure Fiji Airways can continue to operate in a reliable, efficient, and sustainable manner.

Fiji Airways says customers affected by these changes will be contacted and provided with suitable alternative travel options.

The airline also says customers are encouraged to check their flight status via the Fiji Airways website to stay up to date: https://www.fijiairways.com/en-fj/manage/flight-status/

For real-time notifications, passengers are also encouraged to download the Fiji Airways mobile app from the App Store or Google Play and recommends that all guests ensure their contact details are up to date via Manage My Booking to receive the latest information regarding their flights.