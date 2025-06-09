Tavua rallies support ahead of Skipper Cup qualifier push

[Source: Tavua Rugby Union/Facebook]

The Tavua Rugby Union is rallying its community as it gears up for a defining stretch in its push for Skipper Cup qualification.

With just two matches standing between Tavua and a return to Fiji’s top provincial competition, the union has organised a Soli Day fundraiser to boost player welfare and preparation ahead of the crucial elimination games.

The event will be held at Tavualevu Village Hall on April 24, bringing together former representatives, current players and supporters in a united effort to strengthen the team’s campaign.

Tavua faces a high-stakes scenario, where strong performances in the upcoming fixtures will secure a place in the 2026 Skipper Cup season, while failure to deliver would see the side remain in the Vanua Cup competition.

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Recognising the demands of elite provincial rugby, the union is placing strong emphasis on preparation, fitness and overall player welfare during this period.

Funds raised from the Soli Day will go directly towards essential resources, including daily training ground access, transport to and from training and matches, and proper nutrition to keep players performing at their peak.

Investment in equipment such as a scrummaging machine and mobile gym sets is also a priority, aimed at improving strength and conditioning, particularly for the forward pack.

The initiative underscores Tavua’s determination to compete at the highest level, with the union calling on its wider rugby network to play a role in the team’s journey.

As the countdown to the elimination matches continues, Tavua Rugby’s focus is clear—build a well-prepared, well-supported squad capable of securing its place back among Fiji’s top provincial teams.