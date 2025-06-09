Team Fiji ready for this weekend

[Source: Supplied]

Following their final training session at the Aquatic Centre in Suva this morning, Team Fiji now has a clear idea of what to expect this weekend when the Oceania Championships get underway.

Members of the national side, along with swimmers from other participating countries, have been training at the venue since the beginning of the week.

One of Team Fiji’s coaches, Esther Malani, said the athletes have been working hard over the past few weeks in preparation for the championship and are ready to make the country proud.

She added that training alongside swimmers from other nations has given the team valuable insight into the level of competition they will face.

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Malani is also calling on families, friends, and supporters to come out in numbers and rally behind Team Fiji.

“They are really excited to compete this weekend and we know what to expect against these other countries. We just hope our fans, families and loved ones will come out in numbers to support us.”

The Oceania Championships will be held at the Aquatic Centre in Suva from Saturday to Tuesday.