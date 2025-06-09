Bula focused on improving ahead of Auckland clash

[Source: OFC Pro League/ Facebook]

Bula FC are turning their attention to improvement and recovery as they prepare for another crucial challenge in the OFC Pro League Leaders Group this weekend.

Following their narrow loss to South Island United, the Fijian side is already reviewing performances and identifying areas to sharpen before facing Auckland FC on Saturday.

Despite the setback, confidence and belief remain strong within the squad heading into the final stages of the competition.

Defender Filipe Baravilala says the team will look closely at both the positives and mistakes from their recent outing.

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“We might go back and watch the matches… then look at what we did wrong and what we did right.”

Baravilala stressed that the players remain fully committed to the team’s approach and preparation under the coaching staff.

“At the end of the day, we’ll stick to whatever the coaches give us for the next game.”

With important matches still ahead, the defender says the squad is eager to respond positively.

“We are looking forward to the next two games that we have.”

Bula FC will meet Auckland FC tomorrow, and you can watch it LIVE on FBC 2.