Fiji Police UPLIFT program board holds first meeting

[Photo: Fiji Police Force/Facebook Page]

The Fiji Police Force UPLIFT Program Board convened its first official meeting to review progress and address challenges in the implementation of the Australian Federal Police-supported reform initiative.

The UPLIFT program is aimed at strengthening the operational effectiveness of the Fiji Police Force while improving public trust and confidence in policing services.

The board comprises Senior Responsible Officers tasked with overseeing the successful delivery of the program, alongside pillar leads responsible for planning and implementing key recommendations.

The reform initiative is structured around several focus areas, including Strategy and Planning, Leadership, Integrity and Ethics, Operational Capabilities, Communications, Information and Communications Technology (ICT), and Human Resources.

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The program is also aligned with the Ministry of Policing and Communications Strategic Plan.

Supporting the implementation process are Fiji UPLIFT support consultant Ms Karen Cameron from the Australian Federal Police’s Global Strategy Command and AFP Senior Officer in Suva, Detective Superintendent Grant Liddy.

During the meeting, board members discussed achievements made so far, challenges encountered, and measures needed to progress deliverables under each pillar area.

The board is also empowered to make decisions based on requests from pillar leads or at the discretion of the Chairperson and the Commissioner.