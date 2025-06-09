PM warns of growing labour crisis

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says Fiji’s growing labour shortage has become a major constraint to national growth, with critical industries struggling to find skilled workers as thousands of Fijians continue to leave the country for overseas employment.

While launching the 2026 National Skills Gap Assessment Survey in Suva, Rabuka described the survey as a critical national tool that will help guide workforce planning, strengthen labour market intelligence and support Fiji’s long-term economic transformation.

Rabuka says the survey sends a clear and urgent message that Fiji is facing widespread skills shortages across major sectors including construction, nursing and specialised healthcare, telecommunications engineering and aviation safety.

He says demand for electricians, plumbers, joiners and construction workers continues to outpace supply, while shortages are also emerging in professional and regulatory roles such as human resource professionals, occupational health and safety inspectors and quality assurance officers.

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The Prime Minister revealed that about 15,500 Fijians migrated overseas for work opportunities between January 2023 and February 2024, placing further pressure on the local labour market and increasing reliance on foreign workers in key industries.

Rabuka says Fiji’s long-term economic ambitions, including achieving high-income status by 2050, will depend heavily on building a skilled and future-ready workforce.

He stressed that the country can no longer rely on fragmented approaches to workforce development and instead needs stronger coordination between Government, industries, universities and training institutions.

Rabuka says education and training systems must now be realigned with industry demand while also strengthening school-to-work transitions and embedding values such as discipline, responsibility and work ethic alongside technical skills.

He also highlighted the urgent need to accelerate digital capability to ensure workers are prepared for the future of work.

The Prime Minister says no single institution can solve the problem alone and stronger partnerships will be essential moving forward.

Rabuka also commended the Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation, Fiji Bureau of Statistics, Government agencies, development partners and the private sector for their collaboration on the national initiative.