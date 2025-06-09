Lautoka president calls out to fans ahead of EPL clash

[Source: Supplied]

Lautoka Football Club president Shalendra Prasad is urging fans and supporters to come out in numbers and rally behind the team when they face Labasa in a crucial Extra Premier League encounter this Sunday at Churchill Park.

The match kicks off at 1pm and is expected to attract a huge crowd as Lautoka looks to maintain its unbeaten run and possibly move to the top of the league table depending on other results.

The Blues are currently fifth with 13 points after seven matches but remain only one point behind leaders Suva, Labasa, and Ba.

Prasad said the match was an important one for the side, and the players needed strong home support.

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“The players have worked very hard this season, and the support from our fans can really motivate the boys on the field. We want our supporters to be the 12th player on Sunday because when Churchill Park is full and the crowd gets behind the team, it creates a special atmosphere.”

Lautoka heads into the clash after defeating Nadroga 3-2 in Round Seven, while Labasa edged Ba 2-1 in another thrilling encounter.

The Blues have also been the competition’s highest-scoring team so far with 17 goals and remain one of only two unbeaten sides in the league.

Sunday’s encounter is expected to play a major role in shaping the race for the Extra Premier League title.