Early welfare payments released

The Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection has confirmed that payments issued on Tuesday, April 28 were the May social welfare allowance.

The payments apply to beneficiaries under the Government’s six social protection programs.

The Ministry said the payments were released early to help recipients prepare for fuel-related price increases that took effect from May 1.

It said the early assistance was aimed at helping families purchase essential goods and services ahead of the expected rise in living costs.

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Beneficiaries are being encouraged to use the assistance carefully to support household needs during this period.