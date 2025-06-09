Port fee hike on the table

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission is reviewing a formal submission from Fiji Ports Terminal Limited. The company says ongoing fuel price fluctuations have increased its operating costs.

Any approved increase could flow through the supply chain. This raises concern over higher costs for imported goods and services. Most imports pass through Fiji’s ports.

The FCCC acknowledged the key role Fiji Ports Terminal Limited plays in keeping the supply chain moving. It also noted its importance in supporting trade and the wider economy.

The Commission says it will assess the reasons for the proposed tariff change. It will also weigh operational needs against possible impacts on consumers and businesses.

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Consultations will be held with industry stakeholders, government agencies, and consumer groups. This will form part of the review process.

The FCCC said any decision will be evidence-based and transparent. It will also consider the interests of consumers and the wider economy.

The review comes amid ongoing global fuel instability and rising shipping costs. These pressures are already affecting businesses and households in Fiji.