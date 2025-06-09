No bail bid for Tabau

The lawyer representing Dominiko Tabau informed the court this morning that they have no intention of filing a bail application at this time, given the nature of the case.

Tabau, who is charged with attempted murder, was produced in the Suva High Court this morning.

It is alleged that he was involved in a high-speed chase that resulted in an accident at the Laqere checkpoint last month, where several police officers and suspects were injured and hospitalized.

He faces additional charges of serious assault and one count of going equipped.

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The state informed the court that they need more time to file disclosures.

Tabau’s lawyer did not object to the two weeks offered by High Court Judge Dane Tuiqereqere.

The defense lawyer also highlighted in court that he needs to gather more statements, given that his client was not the only person in the vehicle at the time of the alleged incident.

He said he will not apply for bail as the case involves police officers.

The matter has been adjourned to the 22nd of next month.