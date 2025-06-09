Fiji and Australia strengthen ties amid energy and security challenges

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has reaffirmed Fiji’s close partnership with Australia during high-level bilateral talks with Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong and Minister for Pacific Island Affairs and Defence Industry Pat Conroy in Suva.

The discussions focused on strengthening the Vuvale Partnership, including ongoing work on the Vuvale Union aimed at boosting economic cooperation, security ties and people-to-people connections under Fiji’s Ocean of Peace vision.

Rabuka also acknowledged Australia’s timely budget support of AUD30 million to help Fiji manage the current energy crisis.

The leaders also discussed growing regional security concerns, particularly the increasing threat posed by transnational drug networks, with Rabuka updating the Australian delegation on Fiji’s national response efforts.

Article continues after advertisement

Wong and Conroy are in Fiji on a three-day official visit to strengthen bilateral relations and regional cooperation.

The Australian ministers also met with Cabinet ministers and later held a joint press conference, where they reaffirmed Australia’s strong support for Fiji and the wider Pacific region.