Auvray proud despite late Bula heartbreak

[Source: OFC Pro League/ Facebook]

Extra Bula FC head coach Stephane Auvray has praised his players’ resilience despite their late 1-0 loss to South Island United in the OFC Pro League Leaders Group clash.

Reduced to 10 men for much of the contest, Bula FC produced a spirited performance and looked capable of earning a result before conceding late in the match.

Auvray says he was proud of the way his side responded under pressure, particularly with the numerical disadvantage.

“Very proud of what we accomplished… I’m not sure someone who showed up at halftime would know that we were one man down.”

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Despite being a player short, Bula continued to create opportunities and remained competitive throughout the second half.

“We had some chances, we had some really good moments.”

However, the late goal proved heartbreaking for the Fijian side, with Auvray admitting the manner of the defeat was difficult for the players to take.

“At the end of the day, we conceded at the last second… so it hurts for the boys obviously.”

Still, the coach believes the experience will help the team continue to grow moving forward.

Bula FC will now look to regroup quickly as they continue their campaign in the Leaders Group against Auckland FC this Saturday.

The match will air LIVE on FBC 2.