Court scrutinises police over late Racagi's case handling

Suva High Court Judge Justice Daniel Goundar has questioned the manner in which the Fiji Police Force is treating the case of one of their own, the late Peniasi Racagi.

Justice Goundar made the remarks this morning as the duo charged for Rayasi’s murder, Keni Salawai and Jope Seniloli, appeared in court.

The prosecution informed Justice Goundar that they have yet to receive the post-mortem result of the deceased and the record of interviews done by the police.

Justice Goundar said he could not understand the delays by police, given that this case is about one of their own and two men who are facing murder charges.

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He also questioned the process of charging the accused people without the post-mortem result.

He further stated that the missing important dockets raise a lot of questions, given that it is a case of public interest.

The court was also informed that the DNA results of swabs voluntarily taken by the duo are yet to be returned from New Zealand.

The prosecution informed the court that it will get these documents in the next hearing.

The matter has been adjourned to the 22nd of this month, with the two also having their bail extended.