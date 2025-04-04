Naisewa ready to lead Drua women

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Fijian Drua women’s captain Karalaini Naisewa is ready to lead her team into battle as they face the Queensland Reds in the Super W semi-final this Sunday.

With experience as a seasoned leader, Naisewa is confident in her squad’s ability to rise to the occasion and fight for a spot in the final.

The Drua are no strangers to high-pressure matches, having reached their fifth consecutive semi-final, and they are determined to extend their campaign.

“It’s been going well, the girls are ready for the semi-final. This isn’t new to us—it’s our fifth time reaching this stage, and I believe in the team for coming this far. We’ll give it our best and aim to win against the Reds.”

Taking on the captaincy ahead of such a crucial clash is a responsibility Naisewa embraces with pride.

She acknowledges the belief the coaches and players have in her leadership and is determined to guide the team with confidence.

The Drua Women have built a reputation for their aggressive, high-tempo style of play, and they will need every bit of their strength and discipline against a determined Reds outfit.

With a place in the final on the line, Naisewa and her team are focused on delivering a performance worthy of their championship ambitions.

The Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua women take on the Queensland Reds women at 3.05 pm this Sunday and it will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

