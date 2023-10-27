Five development players ascend to main squad

[Photo: Supplied]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua beams with pride as it elevates five rising talents from its development ranks to the coveted main squad for the upcoming 2024 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

Lock Sailosi Vukalokalo, the indomitable flanker and Fiji U20 captain, Motikiai Murray, the dynamic fly-half Isikeli Rabitu, the nimble halfback Philip Baselala, and the lightning-fast winger Taniela Rakuro have all inked full-time multi-year contracts with the Fijian Drua, poised to vie for a spot in the matchday 23 in the upcoming season.

In a compelling twist of fate, Baselala, Rakuro, and Murray already tasted the Super Rugby Pacific action last season through short-term contracts, commencing their journey with the development squad in 2023.

Article continues after advertisement

Their promotion to full-time main squad contracts serves as a just accolade for the trio, who significantly bolstered the Drua’s triumphant campaign last season.

Joining these proven talents in the 2024 lineup are Vukalokalo and Rabitu, whose relentless work ethic, remarkable skills, and seamless transition to professional rugby wowed the Club.

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua General Manager of Rugby Nico Andrade extends heartfelt congratulations to these five players.

He underscores the club’s deep-rooted connection with Fiji, emphasizing the remarkable progress of local talents in their journey from grassroots to the professional arena.

The Drua Development Group, an instrumental initiative, has been pivotal in identifying and nurturing these gifted youngsters in partnership with Fiji Rugby.

This announcement, in conjunction with the earlier news of Livai Natave’s promotion to the main squad, is a testament to the club’s unwavering commitment to forging a formidable Fijian Drua for the future.

Philip Baselala, having already made two appearances for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in 2023, and Taniela Rakuro, with an impressive seven appearances and four electrifying tries to his name, stand as beacons of promise.

Murray’s maiden Super Rugby Pacific appearance during the Drua’s historic quarter-final clash against the Crusaders last season was a momentous achievement, underlining his leadership qualities, also showcased when he captained the Fiji Under-20 side in the World U20 World Championships.

Sikeli Rabitu, another emerging talent, made a seamless transition from the school scene, representing Suva Grammar School in the Deans competition.

This 19-year-old prodigious fly-half also had the honor of representing Fiji in the Under 20 last year.

Sailosi Vukalokalo, an alumnus of Queen Victoria School and Marist Brothers High, has made his mark on the rugby stage, participating in the World Rugby Pacific Combine in 2022 and contributing to the Fiji Warriors team in the same year.

The Drua are in full swing, ramping up for the electrifying 2024 Super Rugby Season.

Their first match is against the Blues on the 24th of February in Auckland.