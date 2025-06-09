Newcastle Red Bulls snap up Crusaders' Tom Christie

Crusaders' Tom Christie looks on during the Super Rugby Pacific Grand Final match between New Zealand's Crusaders and Chiefs at Apollo Projects Stadium in Christchurch on June 21, 2025 [Source: Rugby Pass]

Newcastle Red Bulls boss Steve Diamond is continuing his late pre-season spending spree after signing three-time Super Rugby winner Tom Christie, with the Kiwi flanker arriving in the autumn on a two-year deal.

Fissler Confidential first reported last weekend that the Red Bulls were making a move for the former New Zealand Under-20s captain, who had started following the club and Newcastle United on Instagram.

Christchurch-born Christie, 27, a former Junior World Cup winner, has been a regular for the Crusaders during a run that has seen them win a trio of Super Rugby Pacific finals in the past four years.

Article continues after advertisement

The openside becomes the first new signing announced since the club confirmed earlier this week that the energy drinks giant had taken them over.

Diamond believes that Christie, who is renowned for his immense work rate, will be a big part of the club’s new era following Red Bull’s takeover.

“Tom has been a key man for one of the best teams on the planet over a number of years now. His signing is a real statement of intent about where we want to take this club, and he will massively add to the quality of our squad.

“He’s at a fantastic age, he’s in top shape and is brilliant at the basics. He’s a real ‘glue’ player who has consistently enjoyed success in New Zealand, and I can’t wait to start working with him when he arrives in the autumn.”

Speaking ahead of his move, Christie said: “I’m incredibly excited to be joining Newcastle, a club with such a rich history and passionate fanbase.

“With the plans and backing from the new investors, I believe we can achieve something special.

“After my conversation with Steve, I knew this was where I wanted to be. I can’t wait to contribute to the team and help the club achieve its goals.”

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.