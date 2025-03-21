Interesting guest speaker for 2024 Sports Awards Night

[Source: Paralympics New Zealand]

The 2024 Fiji Sports Awards, set to take place this weekend, will feature a remarkable guest speaker: Duane Kale, a six-time Paralympic medalist from New Zealand.

Kale, who is also the Vice President of the International Paralympic Committee, has an illustrious career in Paralympic swimming that has earned him widespread recognition.

Kale’s achievements in the pool are nothing short of impressive.

At the 1996 Paralympic Games, he claimed four gold medals in the 50m butterfly, 100m freestyle, 200m freestyle, and 200m medley.

In addition, he won a silver in the 50m freestyle and a bronze in the 100m backstroke, solidifying his place as one of the most decorated Paralympians in history.

The 2024 Fiji Sports Awards will be held on Saturday night at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

