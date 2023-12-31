Villa up to second

Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates [Source: Reuters]

Aston Villa got back to winning ways and climbed into second place in the Premier League.

Unai Emery’s Villa are title dark horses but looked like dropping points against visiting 10-man Burnley before an 89th-minute penalty from Douglas Luiz earned them a 3-2 win.

Villa’s 15-match home winning streak in the league was ended by lowly Sheffield United in a 1-1 draw last week and they then lost 3-2 at Manchester United on Boxing Day having led 2-0.

Saturday’s victory moved Villa level on 42 points with Liverpool, who lead on goal difference and host Newcastle United on Monday. Manchester City, who also have a game in hand on Villa, are third on 40 after a 2-0 win over Sheffield United.

After 20 games last season, not long into Spaniard Emery’s reign, Villa had 28 points — underlining the resurgence the Midlands side have enjoyed in the past 12 months in which they have won a club record 32 games in all competitions.

Leon Bailey fired Villa in front against Burnley, who responded through Zeki Amdouni’s volley two minutes later.

A simple finish from Moussa Diaby put the hosts back in front after 42 minutes before Burnley went down to 10 men when Sander Berge got a second yellow card for tugging Luiz’s shirt.

Battling Burnley levelled late on through Lyle Foster but Luiz got the chance to win the game from the penalty spot when Jhon Duran was fouled by Aaron Ramsey, although his spot kick only just found the net after thudding the underside of the bar.