Suva FA learns of Soromon’s move

[File Photo]

The Suva Football Association says it will not be commenting on the matter regarding their striker, Azariah Soromon.

It’s been reported that Soromon is making a move to Australia however, the Suva FA says they have yet to receive confirmation of this move in writing.

Suva FA President Intiaz Khan says that they also learnt Soromon’s move on social media.

“Moment because the window hasn’t opened. So there was nothing written to us at the moment. All the Suva players are contracted binded with us. So as it comes, then we’ll see. And another issue is, I think there’s a ruling from Fiji Football that all districts who have paid their plays during season, they are not allowed to leave the district. So that’s another rule. So there’s a lot of things happening. So we can’t say nothing at the moment till 1st 2nd January when everything starts. ”

Khan says he will be able to sort out everything next month.

Meanwhile, Khan is calling out for support as they gear up for the new football season.