Manchester United slump to 2-1 defeat at resurgent Forest

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes looks dejected after the match [Source: Reuters]

Manchester United suffered a 2-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest on Saturday as the home side piled more misery on their beleaguered visitors with goals from Nicolas Dominguez and Morgan Gibbs-White securing the points at a rocking City Ground.

Erik ten Hag’s United are struggling in seventh place on 31 points from 20 games after their 14th defeat this term in all competitions. The last time they had more losses in a season by the turn of the year was way back in 1930-31.

It was Forest’s first league win over United since 1994, and first at home in the Premier League era, to delight their newly appointed manager Nuno Espirito Santo .

The visitors were coming off a 3-2 home win over Aston Villa on Boxing Day after going two goals down but inconsistency struck again on Saturday and they struggled in both attack and defence, sinking to another low in a calamitous season.