Ba Police Club anticipates better 2024

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

The Ba Police Football Club anticipates bigger and better things to come in 2024.

The club recently won the Digicel Fiji National Regional Club Championship and today handed over the trophy to Divisional Police Commander West SSP Iakobo Vaisewa.

Vaisewa thanked Officer-in-Charge Ba Policing District ASP Mohammed Riyaz and his team for the good sportsmanship shown and winning the title for the first time.

Article continues after advertisement

The Divisional Police Commander says the force is proud of the team’s achievement.

Ba Police hammered ER PVC Supplies Greenstars FC of Nadroga 4-0 in the final.