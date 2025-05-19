Rain disrupts IPL return, dampens tribute to Kohli

[Source: Reuters]

The Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders, which was to mark the tournament’s resumption after the India-Pakistan ceasefire, was abandoned on Saturday due to rain without a ball being bowled.

With 12 matches left, the IPL was suspended on May 9 during conflict between India and Pakistan before a decision was taken to resume the tournament on Saturday following a ceasefire.

The final few matches will be played in Bengaluru, Jaipur, Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

Rain left Bengaluru fans disappointed as they had planned to transform the M Chinnaswamy Stadium into a sea of white to pay tribute to India batting great Virat Kohli, who announced his test retirement last week.

Kohli, who brought down the curtain on a glorious 14-year career in the longest format, was set to make his first appearance since his retirement from red-ball cricket.

The washout gave Bengaluru one point, taking them back to the top of the table, but they have not yet guaranteed a playoff spot.

Bengaluru will still need one more win from their remaining two games to seal a berth in the top four, while sixth-placed Kolkata have been eliminated from the tournament.

