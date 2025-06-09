Heartbreak as family of five perishes in Baulevu fire

A devastating house fire in Baulevu has claimed the lives of five members of the same family, leaving residents reeling from the loss.

The fire broke out shortly after midnight and quickly engulfed the home, giving those inside little opportunity to escape.

Those who died include Satish Chand, his wife Anita Devi, their son, their daughter-in-law Priya Lal, aged 24, and their three-year-old granddaughter.

In a tragic turn, Chand’s stepson, Shivam, initially managed to get out of the burning house but later passed away in the hospital from severe injuries.

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A neighbour who rushed to help described the desperate moments as the fire intensified. He said Shivam repeatedly cried out for assistance and tried to return inside to save his family, but the flames were already too intense.

“I call him Don, Don. He told me, Kaka, Kaka, help me, help me. Bachao, bachao. He said, Kaka, I want to save my wife and kids. Then I went to him, grabbed him, his fence. And pull him out. Then I said, ” Hey, you can’t go there, too much fire there.”

Residents say the family was well-known in the area and shared a close bond, often seen together in their daily routines.

Priya Lal’s father spoke of his grief after arriving at the scene the following morning.

“I came and saw that there was nothing left, and my daughter was gone. It hurts so much.”

Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the fire. Investigations are ongoing, with the police and the National Fire Authority working together to establish what led to the tragedy.