Alleged sacrilege reported at Waila Prem Kirtan Ramayan Mandali

A fresh case of alleged sacrilege has been reported at the Waila Prem Kirtan Ramayan Mandali.

A fresh case of alleged sacrilege has been reported at the Waila Prem Kirtan Ramayan Mandali, located along Waila Feeder Road in Nausori.

FBC News has been reliably informed that the incident occurred on Wednesday night.

It is believed that the suspects gained entry through a rear window. A member of the Mandali told FBC News that a musical instrument worth $1000 and a vacuum cleaner $400 were among the items allegedly stolen.

According to the member, only a small amount of cash consisting of notes and coins was taken, as the Mandali does not keep large sums of money on the premises.

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Videos provided to FBC News show that the place of worship was also ransacked. The matter has been reported to the Nausori Police Station.