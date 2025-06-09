Judgement for Madigibuli will be delivered next month

[File Photo]

The Suva High Court will deliver its judgment on the 12th of next month in the case of a man accused of murdering his 25-year-old pregnant wife at Waimanu Apartments in 2024.

Apisai Madigibuli, who is charged with one count of murder, allegedly stabbed his wife, Kitiana Baravilala, who was believed to be four months pregnant at the time of the incident.

The State prosecution told the Suva High Court this afternoon that they had proven the case beyond a reasonable doubt and that there was sufficient evidence that Madigibuli killed his wife.

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Principal Legal Officer Sadaf Shameem told Justice Dane Tuiqereqere that there is ample evidence placing the accused at the scene of the crime.

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The prosecutor informed the court that Madigibuli confessed to repeatedly stabbing Baravilala in the neck, a claim confirmed by the pathologist. She further stated that during the caution interview, it became clear he had premeditated the act, as he had purchased, filed, and sharpened the knife beforehand.

Shameem also submitted that admissions by Madigibuli—including the statement, “I planned to kill her”—showed he had been considering the act for some time.

Furthermore, the prosecutor submitted that Madigibuli showed no remorse or empathy toward the victim and was reportedly smiling during the scene reconstruction.

When asked by Justice Tuiqereqere about the legal issue of Madigibuli being detained for more than 48 hours, Shameem explained that the police account was clear: they had sufficient evidence to interrogate him, as he was arrested at the crime scene while investigations were underway.

In a written submission, Madigibuli asked the court for an acquittal, requesting that his caution interview confessions be disregarded because police allegedly forced him to accept the allegations.

He also denied confessing to the security guard and the receptionist at the Waimanu Apartments.

Madigibuli strongly submitted that there is no case to answer.

Justice Tuiqereqere told the court he would consider the submissions carefully before making his decision.

The matter will be called again for judgment on the 12th of next month.