FICAC to amend charges against Kaba after last witness testifies

[Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption intends to amend the particulars of the charges against the Managing Director of Houng Lee Kaba Jacob Limited yesterday in the Suva Magistrate Court after concluding with the final prosecution witness.

It is alleged that Sanjay Kaba, between 27th January 2017 and 20th January 2019, while being a board member of Telecom Fiji Limited and Amalgamated Telecom Holdings Limited, Kaba engaged in conduct, namely bidding for a tender through the company Houng Lee Kaba Jacob Limited.

It is alleged that, as a result, Kaba obtained a financial advantage amounting to over $766,327 between June 2022 and July 2023, knowing that HLK Jacob was not eligible to receive the financial advantage as he had failed to declare his interest as a director for HLK Jacob.

FICAC counsels before closing their case stated that they intend to change the dates from 2019 to 2018 and change the wording from tender to Expression of Interest, commonly known as EOI.

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Senior Defence lawyer Devanesh Sharma had strongly opposed this, stating that it is unusual that the prosecution wishes to amend the charges at the conclusion of the trial and also that it is highly prejudicial to them.

Magistrate Charles Ratakele granted FICAC to make the amendments to the charges and will hear submissions tomorrow.

The prosecution will likely close the case today after amending the charges.