Councils to take back key services

A review of service delivery systems and agency responsibilities is underway. It is aimed at improving access to planning services and clarifying roles between councils and national authorities.

Local Government Permanent Secretary Seema Sharma states discussions are focused on the rollout of an online building permit system.

She said the reform was designed to reduce the need for people in outer islands and rural areas to travel long distances for basic services.

The PS said residents in places such as Kadavu and Lomaiviti should be able to submit applications locally through rural local authority points. She said this was intended to bring services closer to communities.

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Sharma said the Department of Town and Country Planning will still provide oversight on planning standards. However, she said responsibilities may be realigned once the system is fully operational.

She also confirmed that a broader review is underway on infrastructure responsibilities between councils and the Fiji Roads Authority.

“Okay, so that is a responsibility in terms of assets, currently it is still the assets of the Fiji Roads Authority, the role that councils need to fulfill is ensuring that footpaths are maintained, that streetlights are maintained, so if say today, I live in Suva and the streetlight in front of my house has gone off, I don’t have to call FRA and wait in a queue to be considered, I go to Suva City Council and I say hey, this has happened, can you make sure it’s fixed, that’s what always was the role of Suva City Council.”

Sharma said councils are expected to take greater responsibility for day-to-day maintenance issues.

She said this includes streetlights and footpaths, which residents should be able to report directly to municipal offices.

However, she said major works such as road sealing and new streetlight installation will remain with the Fiji Roads Authority. She said this would remain in place until councils rebuild technical capacity lost over time.

Sharma said any transfer of responsibilities would be managed through formal agreements with FRA.

The PS adds that the changes are aimed at improving efficiency and ensuring quicker responses to community needs.