Final year blessings for Wainibuka head girl

Wainibuka Secondary School head girl, Verenaisi Cagilaba. [Photo: MELI LADDPETER]

It will be a memorable Coca-Cola Games next week for Wainibuka Secondary School head girl, Verenaisi Cagilaba, after missing out for two years because her event was on Saturday, her day of worship.

Cagilaba, who is a devoted Seventh Day Adventist, qualified for two Fiji Finals but couldn’t take part.

The Year 13 student came through in the Tailevu Zone when she was in Year 10 and 12, but never made it to the big event; however, that will not be the case this year.

She’s overjoyed after finding out from her coaches that her events are on the first two days of competition.

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Cagilaba says she’s happy she’ll finally get to compete in her final high school year.

“I’m just really happy because I’ve always wanted to go to the Coca-Cola Games. So after my teacher explained to me that I would compete on Thursday and Friday, I went straight home to let my parents know. I was really emotional that I’m finally getting to compete, and I thank God for hearing my prayers. I will be competing in the long jump and the triple jump.”

The Coca-Cola Games will be held next week at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva and will air Live on FBC 2.

Overseas viewers can pay $99FJD and watch on VITI+ for three days.