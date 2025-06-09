EFL backs waste-to-energy plan

EFL CEO Fatiaki Gibson. [Photo: FILE]

Energy Fiji Limited is backing the proposed waste-to-energy project, pointing to growing electricity demand and ongoing waste problems in Lautoka.

Speaking during a Waste to Energy Public Consultation by the TNG group in Saweni earlier this year, EFL CEO Fatiaki Amoe Gibson says power demand is rising by about five percent each year, with current capacity just over 200 megawatts.

He says if the project goes ahead, it could reshape the energy sector and support future growth.

Gibson says EFL is prepared to work with the project developers through technical assessments before moving into commercial discussions.

Article continues after advertisement

Gibson, who spent most of his life in Lautoka and also spoke as a Lautoka resident, highlighted the impact of waste disposal on local communities.

He says landowners at the Vunato dump have shouldered the burden for years due to limited options for waste management.

He says smoke from burning rubbish often drifts into nearby areas, affecting families, especially those with asthma.

In his view, the project could reduce those risks and improve how waste is handled.

Gibson says the facility would ease pressure on landfill sites and help make Lautoka a cleaner and safer place to live.