Defense to file no to case to answer in Kaba case

[Photo: FILE]

Businessman Sanjay Kaba pleaded not guilty to amended particulars at the Suva Magistrate’s Court this morning.

The state had indicated that it will file amended particulars this morning after calling in its last witness yesterday.

Kaba is charged with one count of obtaining financial advantage by deception.

According to the amended particulars, between 27 January 2017 and 7 December 2018, in Fiji, whilst being a Board director of Telecom Fiji Limited and Amalgamated Telecom Holdings Limited, Sanjay Kaba allegedly engaged in conduct, namely using information obtained by virtue of his position to submit, or cause to be submitted, an Expression of Interest through Houng Lee Kaba Jacob Pte Limited (“HLK Jacob”), a company in which he was a director and shareholder, for Project Management services in relation to TFL’s new office and data center project.

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It further reads that as a result of that conduct, he allegedly obtained a financial advantage for HLK Jacob from TFL in the sum of $766,327.22 between June 2022 and July 2023, knowing or believing that HLK Jacob was not eligible to receive that financial advantage.

FICAC counsels conceded that the previous information of Kaba’s charge was defective and therefore the amended information was filed this morning.

Thereafter, FICAC formally closed its case.

Senior Defense lawyer, Devanesh Sharma, informed the court that they will file a no case to answer in this matter.

Magistrate Charles Ratakele told Sharma to file and serve his written response by the 11th of next month, and FICAC to respond by the 18th, while the defence has the opportunity to respond to FICAC by the 22nd of May.

The Magistrate will hear arguments on the no case to answer submissions on the 25th of next month.