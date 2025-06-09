Police charge suspect four months after woman’s death in Lautoka

Four months after the death of an 18-year-old woman in Lautoka, police have charged a 22-year-old man with murder.

The Force will produce the accused at the Lautoka Magistrates Court today.

The incident dates back to December 5, last year when a report was received at the Lautoka Police Station about a woman found lying motionless in a park in the city.

She was later identified as an 18-year-old resident of Rifle Range. Following a post-mortem examination, the case was classified as murder.

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Investigators from the Criminal Investigations Department Lautoka branch have now formally charged the 22-year-old man with one count of murder, following consultation with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Police say the charge comes after new forensic evidence was obtained during ongoing investigations. The accused is expected to appear in court today.