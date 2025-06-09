FICAC calls for independence from the AG in the constitution

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FICAC is pushing for operational independence, moving away from routine administrative reporting to the Attorney-General under Section 115(9).

As stipulated in subsection (9) of Section 115, the Commissioner is required to provide regular updates and advice to the Attorney-General on matters relating to its functions and responsibilities.

In a submission to the Constitution Review Commission, Acting Commissioner Lavi Rokoika says this requirement undermines the institution’s full independence, compared to the autonomy granted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

She recommends that the Commissioner report directly to Parliament to ensure greater integrity and accountability.

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She adds that this would also allow FICAC to conduct independent investigations, particularly in cases where members of the executive, including the Attorney-General, are under scrutiny.