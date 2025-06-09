Public service moves to reduce reliance on external appointments

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

The government is moving to strengthen leadership within the civil service, with the Public Service Commission launching a new succession-planning program to prepare future Permanent Secretaries from within its ranks.

The initiative is designed to reduce reliance on external appointments by building a pipeline of “PS-ready” leaders, ensuring continuity and stability at the highest levels of government.

Officials say the programme will equip senior civil servants with the skills, experience, and decision-making ability required to step into top leadership roles when vacancies arise or during periods of transition.

The training focuses on developing a clear understanding of the responsibilities of a Permanent Secretary while strengthening leadership, governance, and strategic thinking.

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Delivered through a hybrid, scenario-based approach, the programme combines technical training with coaching and mentoring to ensure practical, real-world application.

Authorities say the move is part of broader efforts to build a more resilient, capable, and self-sustaining public service, with senior civil servants already undergoing two days of training.