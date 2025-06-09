Two children rescued as Verata house fire destroys home

[Photo: FILE]

The National Fire Authority is sounding a strong warning to parents and guardians following a house fire in Sawa Village that left two young children at serious risk.

The incident occurred around 10:15pm last night when the National Command Centre received an emergency call reporting a home engulfed in flames. Fire crews from Korovou and Nausori responded swiftly, arriving at the scene at 10:18pm to find a two-bedroom corrugated iron house fully ablaze.

Two children were inside the house when the fire started. They were rescued by nearby neighbours before firefighters arrived and were rushed to the hospital for treatment. It is believed that the children were left alone while the family attended a funeral.

NFA Chief Executive Officer Puamau Sowane described the situation as deeply troubling, warning that the outcome could have been far worse.

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“This is a deeply troubling incident. Two children were left alone in a house that was later consumed by fire. The outcome could have been devastating.”

Sowane stressed that the incident highlights the ongoing dangers of leaving children unsupervised, particularly at night. He added that Fiji has already recorded seven fire-related deaths this year, underscoring the need for greater public awareness and responsibility.

The NFA is urging families to prioritise safety at all times, reminding the public never to leave children unattended, to install and maintain smoke alarms, to keep flammable items out of reach, to switch off unused electrical appliances, and to have a clear fire escape plan.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.