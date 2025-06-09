Major $527M health project targets NCD burden

[Photo: Riya Bhagwan ]

Mortality rates and premature deaths caused by non-communicable diseases are expected to significantly decline under a major $527 million regional health investment aimed at improving lives across the Pacific.

The Pacific Healthy Islands Transformation Project, officially launched in Nadi today, will focus on ensuring that people across the region, including Fiji, can live longer, healthier, and more productive lives.

The initiative will shift attention towards strengthening primary healthcare services, with a strong emphasis on early detection, prevention, and health promotion.

The project will be implemented in Fiji, Tuvalu, Tonga, and Kiribati, while support from The Pacific Community will extend its reach to Nauru, Samoa, Vanuatu, and the Solomon Islands.

Article continues after advertisement

The project was developed within a short span of seven months, underscoring the urgency to address persistent gaps in the healthcare system.

Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel highlighted the economic burden of NCDs, noting that beyond reduced productivity and participation, the cost of caring for those affected continues to rise annually.

World Bank Country Manager for the South Pacific Stefano Mocci said the project marks a shift from reactive healthcare systems to more proactive approaches that priorities early intervention and health promotion.

The initiative will focus on three key components: strengthening regional healthcare systems, modernizing Fiji’s health system, and building resilient, evidence-based infrastructure to improve prevention efforts.

Regional collaboration is expected to play a critical role in the project’s success, with leaders emphasizing the importance of unified strategies to build resilient health systems capable of withstanding global and environmental challenges.

The project is funded by the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, OPEC Fund, and the Pandemic Fund.