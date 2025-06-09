New reforms to strengthen protection of children

[Photo: FILE]

Government is stepping up efforts to protect children, with the Cabinet approving a strengthened framework to boost national coordination on child welfare and development.

The revised Terms of Reference for the Fiji National Coordinating Committee for Children will expand its role as a key decision-making body, improving its ability to respond to emerging issues affecting children.

The changes also streamline the Committee’s structure and ensure it aligns with national laws, policies, and international commitments, including the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Authorities say the Committee will continue to bring together government agencies, civil society, and development partners to better coordinate policies and programs, strengthen implementation, and improve reporting.

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The move is expected to enhance accountability and raise awareness of children’s rights across Fiji.