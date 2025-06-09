Private sector steps up support for Fiji’s most vulnerable

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KPMG Fiji is stepping up its community support efforts, directing funding to frontline organizations that provide critical care and protection for vulnerable families and individuals.

The firm has donated AUD 5,000 to two local shelters Fiji Family Care Centre under The Salvation Army and Homes of Hope Fiji targeting immediate needs while reinforcing long-term social impact.

Managing Partner Sharvek Naidu says the contribution is part of a broader commitment to deliver timely and meaningful assistance where it is needed most, particularly for those facing domestic violence, homelessness, and exploitation.

The funding has already been put to use, with The Salvation Army Lautoka Family Care Centre purchasing essential groceries and supporting outreach efforts, including assistance for at-risk youth in Suva.

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At Homes of Hope Fiji, the donation is helping to meet both nutritional needs and improve living conditions for residents, reflecting a more holistic approach to care that supports both physical and emotional wellbeing.

Both organizations play a vital role in providing safe spaces and rebuilding lives, offering shelter, counselling, and pathways for reintegration into society for those affected by abuse and hardship.

The initiative highlights the growing role of the private sector in addressing social challenges, with KPMG emphasizing that sustained support and partnerships are key to breaking cycles of vulnerability and strengthening communities across Fiji.