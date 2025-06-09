Cabinet approves $56m fuel crisis relief

Cabinet has approved the redeployment of $56 million within the existing 2025–26 National Budget to respond to the impact of the global fuel crisis.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka stresses that this is not new borrowing.

He adds that this is responsible Government, reprioritising funds from delayed projects to provide immediate support where it is needed most.

According to the PM, this will cushion the effects of the pressure the fuel price crisis is placing on families, businesses, and transport operators.

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The government has allocated four million dollars to support bus operators and ensure there is no disruption to public transport services.

For the next four months, from the 1st of April to the 31st of July, the government will fully absorb an additional 10 percent fare increase on top of existing bus fares.

Rabuka adds that this is in addition to the current 10 percent subsidy already provided to passengers.

On top of that, the Government will provide a full fuel rebate of 20 cents per litre to all bus companies during this period.

This support ensures that our buses continue to operate and that ordinary Fijians can continue to travel affordably to work, school, and essential services.

He further states that to ensure there is no disruption to power supply, the Government will provide fuel rebates to Energy Fiji Limited for the next four months.

This includes 20 cents per litre on diesel and 12 cents per litre on heavy fuel oil.

Rabuka says this support will stabilise electricity generation and ensure that homes, businesses, and essential services continue to have reliable power during this period.

With rising fuel prices increasing the cost of living, Government will provide a temporary 50 percent top-up to all social welfare recipients for three months, from the 1st of May to the 31st of July.

This measure, costing approximately 24 million dollars, is designed to give immediate relief to vulnerable households and ensure that no one is left behind during this difficult period.

In addition, Rabuka says they are supporting the rural economy and our farmers.

A total of 28 million dollars has been allocated for a sugar cane price top-up for the 2025 crop season.

This will help stabilise incomes for our cane farmers and ensure continued production in one of our key sectors.

All of these measures, totalling 56 million dollars, are being funded through savings within the existing budget.

Rabuka stresses that due to delays in some ongoing projects, funds have not been fully utilised, and the Government has taken the responsible step to redeploy those funds to address this immediate national priority.

At the same time, all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies have been directed to implement strict cost-cutting measures.

The PM states that the government is tightening its own belt first.