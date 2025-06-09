New national platform to enhance disaster preparedness

[File Photo]

Cabinet has endorsed a new project to strengthen Fiji’s multi-hazard early warning systems and improve disaster preparedness nationwide, with support from the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.

The project will integrate existing warning systems into a unified national platform, enhancing the country’s ability to detect, communicate, and respond to natural hazards.

It will also assess critical communication infrastructure and promote the use of nature-based solutions to strengthen resilience.

Supported by international partners, the initiative aims to improve coordination, build technical capacity, and ensure that early warning systems are accessible to all communities, including those in remote and maritime areas.