New counter terrorism strategy aims to keep Fiji ahead of threats

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji is moving to stay ahead of emerging security threats, with the Cabinet endorsing a new Counter Terrorism Strategy for 2026 to 2030 aimed at strengthening national preparedness and response.

While the country’s current terrorism threat level remains low, the strategy signals growing concern over evolving risks, including online radicalisation, lone-actor attacks, and rising geopolitical tensions.

The government says the plan takes a proactive approach, ensuring Fiji is not caught off guard as global security challenges become more complex.

The strategy sets out key actions across prevention, preparedness, response, and recovery, while strengthening partnerships between government agencies, communities, and international allies.

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Authorities say implementation will be driven through a national action plan, backed by government funding and support from development partners.

The move underscores Fiji’s commitment to safeguarding national security and maintaining stability in an increasingly uncertain global environment.