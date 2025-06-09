Booking boom lifts travel demand

Fiji has recorded its highest March visitor arrivals.

New figures from Tourism Fiji show 71,765 visitors arrived last month. This is a 12 per cent increase from March last year. It is also 4 per cent higher than 2024.

Australia and New Zealand remain the main drivers. Australia made up 43 percent of arrivals and grew by 17 percent. New Zealand contributed 17 per cent, with a 15 per cent rise.

The trend reflects demand for short-haul and reliable destinations.

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Digital data shows the same pattern. Tourism Fiji reports 6.24 million website sessions so far this year. This is up 16 per cent. Average session time has increased by 22 per cent. Booking referrals are also rising. Searches for things to do in Fiji have jumped by 242 per cent.

The sector is operating at strong capacity. Fuel supply remains stable. Airline seats from Australia and New Zealand are increasing ahead of the peak season. More capacity is also coming from Hong Kong and Vancouver.

Other sectors are adding to demand. Two international television productions are filming in Fiji. They are using about 600 hotel rooms each day until late July. This is supporting jobs in transport, catering and other services.

Forward bookings are tracking close to last year’s peak. The meetings and events sector is also growing. A recent conference brought in more than 250 delegates. More groups are expected, including from North America.

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive Dr Paresh Pant said Fiji ws open for business and operating as normal. He says forward bookings and flight capacity point to a stable outlook.

Tourism Action Group Chair Damend Gounder says the industry remains resilient.

He adds that stakeholders are working together to maintain growth and momentum.