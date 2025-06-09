Fiji rice targets supply gaps with infrastructure upgrade

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji Rice is stepping up efforts to strengthen the industry.

While appearing before the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs, Fiji Rice Pte Ltd Chair Raj Sharma revealed plans to invest about $2 million over the next year to upgrade milling and storage capacity.

“I think improving on our side is definitely milling and storage, which the members would have seen or would have noted. We got that in production, and we are in fact injecting 2 million dollars from Fiji rice from this year to next year from our own coffers that we will do.”

Sharma says the company is also working to strengthen supply chains and farmer engagement.

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“I think for improvements it is the role of ministry of agriculture and Fiji rice improving our operational efficiencies, we got that in a plan, milling capacities, local supply chains that we need to improve on and we definitely have those as we are going to move along, providing farmers training, I think agriculture is doing that very much and there is also some participation by China rice towards that.”

Sharma says the goal is to build a more resilient sector and reduce reliance on rice imports, currently valued between $60m and $80 million annually.